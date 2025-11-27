20,318 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $110.40 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,801.44. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,580,904.22. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 355,234 shares of company stock worth $36,944,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

