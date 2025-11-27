15,890 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 42,959 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 229,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

