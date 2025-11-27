Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 249.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.The firm had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

