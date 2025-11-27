JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 46,966 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,539,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $125,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,554.18. This represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

