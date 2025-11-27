Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,832 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 38,852 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,829 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,865 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.06 per share, with a total value of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. This represents a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $121.61.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.