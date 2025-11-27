Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.95 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 261.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.