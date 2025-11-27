MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Argus set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

