Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NerdWallet by 57.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.45. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. NerdWallet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Samuel Yount sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $173,929.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 389,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,179.48. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $45,966.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,895.20. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $299,292. Corporate insiders own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NerdWallet Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

