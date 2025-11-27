Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,778 Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 375.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.98 and a 12 month high of $200.79.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

