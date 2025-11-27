Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,776.48. This represents a 42.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,684.43. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $308.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $312.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.80.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

