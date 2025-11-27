CSL (ASX:CSL) Insider Buys A$99,745.80 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Brian Daniels purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$29.34 per share, with a total value of A$99,745.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

