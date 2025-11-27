Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Inseego (INSG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) recently:

11/24/2025 – Inseego had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Inseego had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Inseego was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2025 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/17/2025 – Inseego was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Inseego had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Inseego was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Inseego was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

