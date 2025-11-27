RH $RH Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 172.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in RH were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 67.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of RH by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. William Blair lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

RH stock opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.84. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

