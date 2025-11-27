MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1,601.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,534,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,756,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 905,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,407,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,481,000 after purchasing an additional 885,189 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,965.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 695,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 675,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 673,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

MUFG opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

