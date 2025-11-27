Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Receives $74.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Semler Scientific from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.21. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 130.80% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Semler Scientific by 15.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 75.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Semler Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

