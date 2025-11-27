Nordson Corporation $NDSN Stock Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $42,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,200,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,867,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,068,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,993,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after buying an additional 142,991 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 866,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,729,000 after buying an additional 80,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,715.95. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $285.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.18. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

