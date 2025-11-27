OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Receives $47.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.1667.
OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OFG
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 32,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.