Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.81 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SSD opened at $168.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.27. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.79 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

