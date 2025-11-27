Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 115.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 248.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $249,520.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on Paylocity and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.The firm had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

