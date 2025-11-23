Tenaris S.A. (TS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 291.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

Tenaris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.