TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 470,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.15 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

