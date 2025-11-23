TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,459,000 after buying an additional 360,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,786,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,417,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,343,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,489,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,295,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,656,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

