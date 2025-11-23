Swiss National Bank Purchases 464,700 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,901,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $128,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

