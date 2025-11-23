Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Expedia Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,496 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $247.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.31.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

