Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 568 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $566,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $156.50 and a one year high of $267.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

