Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,793 Ameren Corporation $AEE

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after buying an additional 1,355,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 192,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,741,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ameren Trading Up 1.1%
NYSE:AEE opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $106.73.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.