Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,793 Ameren Corporation $AEE

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after buying an additional 1,355,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 192,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,741,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

View Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:AEE opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $106.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.