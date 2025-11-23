Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 10,937 The Mosaic Company $MOS

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 65.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 157,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 204.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,806,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.80%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

