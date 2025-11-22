Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average of $221.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

