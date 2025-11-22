Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and traded as low as $34.11. Vinci shares last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 193,708 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vinci Trading Up 3.1%

Vinci Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

