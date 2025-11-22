Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Etsy by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,548.40. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $727,005.69. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,605 shares of company stock worth $24,893,486. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

