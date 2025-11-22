11,400 Shares in First Horizon Corporation $FHN Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 4.9% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

