Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 10.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $3,930,000. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,726,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in InMode by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on InMode from $16.25 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on InMode from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $888.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.05 million. InMode had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 41.04%.InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

