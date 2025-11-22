Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FirstService by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $209.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $154.88 on Friday. FirstService Corporation has a 12 month low of $149.13 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

