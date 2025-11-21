Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $96.66 thousand worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,890,067 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,310 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,890,067 with 32,276,310 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.04793073 USD and is down -13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $84,707.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.