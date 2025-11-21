GMX (GMX) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $7.97 or 0.00009561 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a market cap of $82.53 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 10,350,270 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

