Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.36 on Monday, reaching $782.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $816.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.76.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

