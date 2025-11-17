Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $253.09 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.68 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

