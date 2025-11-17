Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 17,119 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $148.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.