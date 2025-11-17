Slagle Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,170 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $226.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.