Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 597,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,123,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,062,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 178,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 12.8%

BATS:VFMO opened at $185.22 on Monday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.