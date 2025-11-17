Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $46.39 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $46,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

