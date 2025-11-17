Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $1.66 Million Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Pool by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $244.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $241.90 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.25 and a 200 day moving average of $302.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

