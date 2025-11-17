MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 725 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5%

AMD stock opened at $246.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $401.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.