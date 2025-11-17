Slagle Financial LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE WMT opened at $102.43 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $816.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.