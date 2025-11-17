Roblox Corporation $RBLX is WT Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,370 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 7.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $158,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Wall Street Zen raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of RBLX traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,048,565.10. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,416 shares of company stock valued at $38,124,641. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

