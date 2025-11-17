Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,580,000 after acquiring an additional 215,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,433. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.