Wabtec $WAB Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Wabtec by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Wabtec by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 4.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 40.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

Wabtec Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $203.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.25. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In related news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,060. This represents a 34.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $5,315,871. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

