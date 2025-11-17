Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $194.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average of $186.24. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

