Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $105.55 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.