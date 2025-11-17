Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 298.50 and last traded at GBX 301.50, with a volume of 2936561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GEN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 525 to GBX 540 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 505 to GBX 520 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.75.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEN

Genuit Group Trading Down 13.8%

About Genuit Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The firm has a market cap of £760.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 357.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 375.53.

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.